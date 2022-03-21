Firefighters use improvised ramp to save dog at Calderdale reservoir

Firefighters from Mytholmroyd station were called to Withens Clough reservoir on Sunday evening.

When they arrived the found dog Corrie stuck in a culvert.

Thanks to the quick thinking crews they managed to the rescue the pet.

Firefighters rescue dog Corrie

A spokesperson for Mytholmroyd station said: Animal Rescue: "Crew members in attendance at Withens Clough reservoir made an improvised ramp, by tightly wrapping a ladder with canvas sheets, and lowering it into the culvert at a shallow angle, which could be climbed up onto the banking.

"Corrie was then ready to get his frisbee game going again once assisted back out of the culvert

"If ever you find your pets in a difficult situation give us a call (999), our crews are ready to respond to animal rescues."

