Firm backs junior sports to mark its decade

Elland mechanical engineering firm ENCO are celebrating their 10th successful year in business by committing to supporting 10 junior sports clubs in the Halifax area and continuing their support of a local charity.

Since its inception in 2009, the company has grown from operating out of a small unit, to now delivering large fabrications out of two facilities and employing around 40 members of staff. They want to share in their ongoing success by giving something back to the local community.

“We are a family run business that has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past 10 years. Throughout our growth we have retained our core family values, which includes supporting local charities and sporting initiatives. As part of our 10th birthday celebrations we wanted to support causes that are close to our heart, so to choose local hospice Overgate and local youth sport was a natural fit for us.” said Joanne Hart, Director and Company Secretary.

Jamie Moody, Managing Director said, “Each year we raise money for a different charity and this year I am delighted that we have chosen Overgate. The Enco team will take part in a wide range of fundraising events and activities throughout the next year, for the charity which helps people with life limiting illnesses. Already this year we have entered the Overgate colour run and supported our colleague who ran a half marathon over the Humber Bridge for Overgate. I am thrilled that we will be continuing to support this terrific cause over the next 12 months.”

“Another passion of mine is supporting youth sport. A child’s involvement in sport helps them to improve their social interaction, increase confidence and improve their physical and emotional wellbeing. It helps prepare them for the world of work by developing teamwork, leadership and problem solving skills. Youth sport benefits children both on the field and off and small local teams often cease to thrive and run without the support from businesses, which is why I am dedicated to helping 10 of our local teams as part of our 10th anniversary celebrations.”

Enco has already this year sponsored: the Halifax junior cricket league, Siddal under 11’s rugby, Greetland all rounders under 12’s rugby and the coach to to to the Yorkshire Continuation Cup Final.