Firm powers ahead to rescue community hub

Yorkshire power contractor Smith Brothers has salvaged a local not-for-profit project after providing charitable domestic supply work for the new Bradley Park community centre.

The Elland-based contractor was approached by Friends of Bradley Park to help with the activation of a brand-new community hub, after the relationship with the incumbent provider failed.

Smith Brothers provided all labour, cable and equipment free of charge, while NPS Group also donated a meter housing.

The new community centre will provide a much-needed home for local charities, sports teams and groups, including the Bradley Brownies and Guides.

The building will also be used by various youth and after-school clubs and can be hired for events, meetings and private parties, as well as for use by local sports teams.

Emma Charlesworth, project manager at Smith Brothers said: “It was a pleasure to be able to help Friends of Bradley Park with the new community centre. We are committed to supporting our local area, and when two of our employees mentioned the struggles Bradley Park had encountered, we were keen to offer our expertise.

“The team did a fantastic job to turn the project around in two days – we even built a rockery out of the surplus spoil.”