Firm’s gifts for hospital youngsters

Young patients have had their hospital stay brightened up following a donation of festive gifts.

Christmas came early for children being treated at Calderdale Royal Hospital when property developer ALB North delivered a haul of presents.

It is the fourth year that kind-hearted colleagues from ALB North have provided Christmas presents for hospitals around the UK, and the second time that the Calderdale children’s ward has benefitted. Patients and staff gave ALB North a wish list – and the company did not disappoint, dropping off a van-load of the presents the children asked for, and more.

Matron for Children’s Services, Julie Mellor, said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone at ALB North for their very generous donations again this year to our Children’s Ward.”

ALB North managing director Arran Bailey said: “As a developer working to improve the area, we feel very strongly connected to the local community.

“We didn’t hesitate in helping out for the good of the town’s youngsters.

“Having personally delivered the presents to the ward last year, it really hit home just how fortunate we are to have our health and to be able to spend it with our loved ones at Christmas. We were delighted to be able to bring a little joy to the young people.”

The firm bought the Wheatley Court tower block in Mixenden earlier in the year from Together Housing, alongside properties in West Parade, with a view to refurbishing 132 apartments for market sale and rent.

As well as investing in the area through its regeneration scheme, ALB North also wanted to invest in the community, by providing some festive cheer for the youngsters, spending thousands of pounds on toys and games.