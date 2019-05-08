First ever Ripponden Food and Drink Festival goes down a treat
The first ever food and drink festival in Ripponden was a ‘sell out’, according to the team behind it all.
From gin lovers to street food fanatics there was something for everyone at the fest which ran alongside the nearby church’s May Day fair. While over in ‘Busker’s Corner’ rising star Callum Butterworth, a semi-finalist on ITV’s The Voice, took the stage and Archie Whitworth and Oolagh Hodgson from Halifax band, ‘Caline’ jammed out.
Enjoying some Indian nibbles, from the left, Roger Garnett, Hazel Garnett, Peter Howarth and Anne Howarth.