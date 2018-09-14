First look a the Big Brother house where a Halifax contestant will be staying

This is the first look at the Big Brother 2018 house where a contestant from Halifax will be staying.

With their identity being kept under wraps the only clue viewers have is that 'the carer' from Halifax will be appearing on Channel 5 tonight and entering the house.

Coming only days after the Celebrity Big Brother finale - and in this, its 18th year - the original social experiment, ‘Big Brother’ returns tonight at 9pm for one final outing, with a selection of housemates from all walks of life entering a new-look ‘Big Brother’ House.

This year’s house is designed to bring Big Brother back to its roots as a social experiment but everything has been designed to remind the housemates that they are in a game: maze artwork, intriguing design features, and a gaming table.

It has been designed to evoke a feeling of living in a house that is run by an unseen power or organisation.

The House has propaganda-inspired messaging throughout, to instil a sense of competitiveness in the housemates.