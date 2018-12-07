First look at flood that has forced North Bridge Leisure Centre to close

Pictures have emerged of the flood damage that has caused North Bridge Leisure Centre to close

Calderdale Council has confirmed that North Bridge Leisure Centre has been closed today due to a burst water main.

The picture shows someone getting a piggy back through the waters out of the main entrance.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Council said: ""The damage to North Bridge Leisure Centre following a water main burst is extensive and the centre is likely to remain closed for the next few days."

Calderdale's largest Indoor Leisure Centre is situated on the fringes of Halifax town centre.

The centre offers a programme of fitness and martial arts classes, with many classes suitable for children.

