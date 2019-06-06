First look at luxury apartment plan on site of former Calderdale nursing home
The first images of how a luxury apartment complex in Brighouse could look have been revealed.
Plans have been submitted by Calder Property Development LLP to demolish the former Elm Royd care home site and build a block of 35 apartments.
"We have invested a great deal of design time and consideration to produce a building that is both contemporary and empathetic to the local area.
Andrew Stoddart. managing director of VIDA Architects, who has helped put the designs together, said: The proposed development is very high quality.
The current proposal suggests 35 new apartments will be a mix of 11 one-bedroom apartments, 19 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom penthouse apartments.
The accommodation is split across three storeys with the top floor set back to reduce the overall massing effect of the building
