First picture of devoted Halifax couple aged 93 and 90 who died in car crash

The first picture of an an elderly Halifax couple in their 90s who died in a car crash near Clifton has been released by police.

Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision last week.

The scene of the crash in Halifax Road, Scholes. (Picture by Stuart Black)

Eric (93) and Marion (90) Walsh died in the collision on Halifax Road in Scholes at around 12.33pm and involved a Skoda and a Kia.

The driver of the Kia suffered injuries described as serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either vehicles driving in the area to contact police.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incidents or of the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 717 of February 4.

