Five people hurt and air ambulance called after crash in Wyke

The two-vehicle crash happened on Whitehall Road at 7.33pm and saw the air ambulance called to help.

Four of the people hurt were in one car, the other in another vehicle.

There were three other people who were able to get out of the vehicles without the help of emergency services.

Firefighters from three stations were called

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The severity of injuries is not yet known.