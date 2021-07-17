Five people including teenage boy taken to hospital after crash in Ripponden last night

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The 14-year-old boy, 22-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and two 24-year-old women were in a black Mercedes A200 which hit parked cars and a tree on the A58 Halifax Road, near Glenfield Garage petrol station, at around 6pm.

All were taken to hospital and the three most seriously injured - the 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and the teenager - are continuing to receive treatment in Leeds General Infirmary.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the accident to get in touch,

The Mercedes was heading towards Sowerby Bridge when the crash happened.

The road was shut for several hours yesterday while emergency services dealt with the incident.