Five tips on how to make your Christmas presents look the best from a top gift wrapper
A ‘Gift Wrap Guru’ has been sharing her top tips on making sure your presents have the wow-factor this Christmas.
Jane Means , who will be sharing her top tips at All Wrapped Up pop-ups next month, shares her tips on how to wrap like a pro and present gifts that are a feast for the eyes this Christmas.
1. Recycle thought
We are more and more aware of our tendency to discard a huge amount of packaging and paper that could be, at least, partially, recycled before it leaves our home. Ask yourself, are there materials you could re-use that also relate to your gift recipient? This is a really nice personal touch, especially if they are also passionate about recycling and taking care of the environment. How many times do old maps get thrown away when they are often a huge piece of beautifully designed and informative giftwrapping material? Do you have one linked to a holiday shared? Or are they a comic enthusiast? Modern, brightly coloured gift wrapping designs frequently emulate the very graphic artwork in traditional comic books, making it an ideal wrapping paper choice and a refreshing and thoughtful break from the norm.
Raffia is very current and immediately introduces a more organic and rustic feel to your presentation creation. When used in the right way, this conjures up country living and rustic farm kitchens and makes for a strong statement of simplicity and environmental awareness. A lovely touch for anyone getting ready for a barn wedding in 2019!
You may need to apply different tactics to trickier shapes. Footballs and bottles for example can be dreaded, simply because most people approach this with wrapping with paper, however, its amazing what can be achieved quite easily with tissue paper and a ribbon instead. Give yourself options to create the desired end result when you are dealing with a variety of gifts in terms of sizes and shapes.
Christmas trees and presents can make a real homes and interiors statement, if cohesive with the rest of your home. Pick a theme and style that makes your presents a statement piece of a room. Matte black is a hot trend in homes & interiors and this can easily be adapted to your gift wrapping. Black and white is an elegant and classic choice, whether it is plain or patterned, with or without an injection of colourful contrast, plain and simple, or high shine and embellished, the look is tasteful and timeless.