Five-weeks of town centre road closures begin today for transport regeneration study

Investigation work to develop plans for the transformation of the transport network in Halifax town centre will see road closures begin today and last for five weeks.

Overnight closures are scheduled for a number of roads around Church Street and Charlestown Road in Halifax from Monday February 12 until approximately Thursday March 15.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: "This work will inform final plans for the town centre improvement scheme, which is one part of the Council’s work to increase economic growth and reduce congestion on the A629 route, under the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund programme.

“The closures are in place to allow for ground investigation work to develop plans for the transformation of the road network around the town centre.

“Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions routes will be signed.”

Charlestown Road to the junction with Bank Bottom, which will be closed from 7.30pm to 6.30am, Monday to Friday until Friday March 2.

Two further overnight closures are scheduled on this stretch on March 8 and 15.

The second part of the closure will be on Church Street from the junction with Halifax train station to New Road.

This will be closed overnight for one night on Tuesday February 20, from 7.30pm until 6.30am.

The final closure is scheduled for Church Street and Lower Kirkgate from the junction with Dispensary Walk to Bank Bottom. This will be closed overnight from midnight to 5.30am on Wednesday February 21.