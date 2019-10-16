Flagship development brings added Prestige

Halifax-based Prestige Flowers, one of the UK’s leading online florists, is set to expand with its first UK flagship store – creating 50 jobs in the process.

The move to create a bespoke area to attract families is part of the company’s ambitions to achieve further growth in the future.

Prestige Flowers, based at Dean Clough Mills, is looking at exciting times with construction work currently underway to create the flagship store, gift shop, and a unique gaming bar attraction.

The gift shop will offer people a wide selection of gifts ranging from beautiful fresh flowers, chocolates, jewellery, pampering gifts, wine gift hampers, food hampers and much more.

The new development is expected to be open in November

A Prestige Flowers spokesman said: “The interior will boast an incredible ceiling feature, creating an illusional upside down landscape, alongside an impressive Japanese cherry blossom tree interior that extends through to the exterior of the building.

“Flowing through from the gift shop will be the Next Level Bar.

“This will offer a unique retro gaming experience where people can play all their favourite games, which are all free play, and enjoy a drink from a fully licensed bar.

“A tasty menu offering gourmet burgers will be served at the bar.

“Fresh pizzas will be enjoyed on-site or they can be taken away.

“Everything will be family friendly, offering a comfortable experience for all.

“Leading out of the gift shop and retro gaming bar, there will be an impressive sun-trapped courtyard to enjoy the picturesque store while enjoying a cool beverage.”