Flat blaze in Halifax

Crews from Halifax, Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended.

A rubbish fire outside the two-storey flat on Spring Edge, near Halifax Fire Station, had spread to the home shortly before fire crews were alerted at 1.02am.

Teams from Halifax, Rastrick and Cleckheaton fire stations were called out to reports of people inside the flat but said no one was there when they arrived.

Two people from a neighbouring flat were led to safety and checked over by paramedics but did not go to hospital.