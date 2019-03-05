Flood alert issued for Calderdale as temporary defences prepared

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Calderdale in response to possible heavy rainfall tonight.

The warning has been issued for tonight for the River Calder Upper Calder Catchment area in response to the forecast for heavy rainfall .

The warning said: "The current forecast is not indicating flood warning levels will be reached, however we are closely monitoring the situation.

"The rainfall event is expected to be relatively short lived.

"We are expecting to see the river levels respond between midnight and 2am, peaking (below levels of concern) between 4 and 6am on March 6.

"Our staff have cleared trash screens in the Upper Calder Valley this morning.

"As a precautionary measure, due to the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme being under construction, we will be deploying demountable flood defences, this afternoon.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. Keep an eye on local weather."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.