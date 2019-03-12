Flood alert issued for parts of Calderdale as heavy rain hits the borough

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Calderdale that run along the River Calder

Advice has been issued by the Environment Agency about possible flooding with water levels set to peak at around 10am this morning.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "This flood alert remains in place due to the band of frontal rain which is passing through the Upper Calder catchment.

"The current forecast is not indicating flood warning levels will be reached and we do not expect there to be flooding.

"We expect river levels to peak at around 10am.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as further rainfall is expected later this week.

"As a precautionary measure, due to the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme being under construction, the demountable flood defences have been put in place and will remain in place this week.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk."

