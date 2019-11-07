Flood alert issued for the River Calder in Calderdale

Residents are being warned about possible flooding after a flood alert was issued for the River Calder

The Environment Agency is issuing advice for people to be prepared in the upper River Calder catchment area.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder

A spokesperson for the Agency said: "River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible from this morning (November 7) until approximately 9:00am tomorrow.

"Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 09:00 on 08/11/19.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open. We anticipate that we may need to issue a number of flood warnings for the Calder catchment, from this afternoon onwards.

"The highest river levels are likely to be seen this evening and overnight. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."