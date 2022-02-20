Flood warnings latest: Video of water levels in Hebden Bridge as flood warnings continue for several parts of Calderdale

Heavy rain has brought flood warnings in several areas and reports of standing water on some roads.

As this video, taken by John McMahon of Hebden Bridge, shows, Hebden Beck in Hebden Bridge town centre has risen since this morning.

Flood warnings are currently in force at the River Calder at Central Todmorden, the River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge, Hebble Brook at Halifax, Walsden Water at Walsden and the River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot.

Water levels in Mytholmroyd take earlier today. Photo by Scott Patient

Flood alerts remain in place for the Lower and Upper River Calder.

Park Road at Elland is now closed in both directions due to the canal bursting its banks and people are being urged to avoid this area.

Water has also been reported on Mill Lane at Mixenden and Mill Royd Street/Bridge End at Brighouse. People are also being asked to avoid these areas.

Calderdale Council has said: "There is also surface water on other roads across the borough so please take care.