Flowers left on North Bridge as school pays tribute to pupil after tragic death

Floral tributes have been left on North Bridge and a school has offered support to pupils following the tragic death of young girl.

Flowers, candles and teddy bears have been left on the bridge after police confirmed yesterday that the body found in Hebble Brook on Monday was that of missing girl Ursula Keogh.

Tributes to Ursula Keogh on North Bridge, Halifax

Lightcliffe Academy, where the 11-year-old was a pupil, has also paid tribute to her.

In a joint statement from Lightcliffe Academy Principal Mr Tim Rothwell and Mrs Carol Kitson, the CEO of the Abbey Multi Academy Trust, said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Ursula Keogh, who sadly died, was a student at Lightcliffe Academy.

"Ursula only joined us in September 2017 and had just begun to find her way around her new school and establish herself as friendly member of our community.

"The school has been open as usual to support our students. We have held special assemblies for the whole school and specialist counsellors and bereavement workers have been in school to support students and staff and will be available as needed.

"The thoughts and prayers of our school and the Abbey Multi Academy Trust are with Ursula's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Police and emergency services were searching Ursula on Monday night before the found a body in the river of Paris Gates.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said officers are continuing to look into the cause of death - but at this point the police don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time.