Follow tonight's Business Awards on Twitter

If you're dying to find out which businesses will win the top prize at our business awards, then keep an eye on the Halifax Courier's Twitter tonight.

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa; ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theatre; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd

Excitement for the evening from the local business community has been steadily growing on social media.

Yorkshire Payments tweeted: "We're super excited to be attending and so amazed to be in the finals for the 'SME of the year' award."

"Good News! We are happy to announce that we have been shortlisted in two categories at this year's Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards! We are up for Employer of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year! Thanks to our clients and staff for all your continued support," posted PLProjects.

Quickslide said that they are "proud to be finalists in the Calderdale Business Awards for ‘Large Business of the Year’. Bring on the awards evening with our lovely team".

