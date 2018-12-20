Food award served up to Summerfield House

Summerfield House Nursing Home in Halifax is the first older people’s care setting to achieve the bronze Food for Life Served Here award in England.

Summerfield House, on Gibbet Street, make over 300 meals a day for residents and have worked in partnership with local suppliers, including Holdsworth’s Butchers, P and M Produce and Brakes to meet the Soil Association standards. Meat can be traced back to the farm, fish served are never from the Marine Stewardship

Council’s ‘fish to avoid’ list and eggs are always free range. Food is free from additives and is better for animal welfare.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, Coun Faisal Shoukat, said: “I’d like to offer huge congratulations to Summerfield House Nursing Home for championing the importance of good food and for incorporating fresh, locally sourced and ethical ingredients in their menus.

“Not only is the home providing good quality meals that are essential to the wellbeing of its residents, it’s also supporting Calderdale’s local food producers and suppliers, economy and environment.”