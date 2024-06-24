Former rugby league players launch property development firm focused on sustainability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prop Invest Co, a Halifax based property development and finance company, has officially launched, bringing a fresh perspective to the real estate market. Founded by ex-professional rugby league players, Tom Garratt and Joe Martin, the company aims to revolutionize property development with a strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

After successful careers on the rugby field, Garratt and Martin are tackling a new challenge—developing and renovating properties with cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies. Their vision is to not only create homes that are environmentally friendly but also to make these advanced features accessible to a broader market. With rising energy costs a problem for many homeowners, and regulations coming into place requiring landlords to upgrade their homes to be more efficient, Prop Invest Co is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of their projects and promoting sustainable living.

"When we decided to make the move from rugby to real estate, we saw an opportunity to make a significant impact," said Tom Garratt, Co-Founder of Prop Invest Co. "We’re passionate about property and sustainability and want to lead the charge in creating homes that are not only great spaces to live but also energy efficient."

In addition to their development projects, Prop Invest Co offers a suite of financial services tailored for other investors. Recognizing the financial barriers that can impede property investment, the company provides flexible financing options, including mortgages and bridging loans. These financial products are designed to support investors in securing and developing properties with ease and confidence.

Tom Garratt and Joe Martin, Co-Founders of Prop Invest Co

"Our goal is to support fellow investors by offering competitive and flexible financing solutions," added Joe Martin, Co-Founder of Prop Invest Co. "We understand the challenges faced by property investors, and we are here to help them navigate the financial landscape and achieve their investment goals."