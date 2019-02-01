Former Sowerby Bridge bank branch to be converted into Italian restaurant

A former bank branch in Sowerby Bridge will be converted into a new bar and restaurant after plans were given the green light.

The application was made by the owner of the company 22 The Square Raj Panesar, to change the use of the former Lloyds bank in Town Hall Street.

The proposal is to convert the Grade II listed building into Italian bar and restaurant with a function room.

The main facilities will be located within the existing building. A new entrance lobby, ground floor toilet facilities and fire escape will be created to the rear of the building in the former bank’s car park.

In the application the developer said it is the intention, within the proposed change of use works, to retain as much as possible of the original features and structure of the building.

Externally to the street and north-east elevations, there will be no alterations other than replacing the damaged arched window adjacent to the tower and installing a new sign in the same location as the banks.