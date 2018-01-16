Four hour commutes and upturned cars - tell us YOUR tale of snow chaos in Calderdale

Roads were gridlocked all over Calderdale this evening (Tuesday) after roads failed to cope with heavy snowfall.

Fifteen minute commutes were turned into hours of hell as people around the region were thrown into travel chaos.

There are reports of an upturned car and that the 566 Tiger bus had to be abandoned. At 9:30pm, many commuters had still not made it home.

Multiple incidents on the M62 left many vehicles stranded, with diverted traffic adding to the disruption.

