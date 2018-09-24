Four months of snow could hit Calderdale in coldest winter in 10 years

Four months of snow is set to hit the UK this winter, including calderdale, in what is being billed as a repeat of the Beast from the East - and possibly much worse.

How prepared is Calderdale Council to protect people during winter

Crippling snowfalls will bombard the country starting from November, which could lead to the coldest winter in a decade in the same year as a record-breaking hot summer.

Over the summer, the temperature hit the mid-30s in some areas as consistent sunshine baked the nation.

Major storms are predicted by some to hit the region through November and December, bringing snow, sleet, ice and hail all over again.

National forecast reports suggest that the cold could be as bad as the 'big freeze' of 2010-11.

The Beast from the East caused chaos when it hit Calderdale in February.

That snowstorm was followed quickly by further heavy falls in March.

Will it be as bad, or worse, this year?

The Met Office doesn't give forecasts more than 30 days ahead, so for now, forecasts are very much subject to change.