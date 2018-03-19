Frances Day makes shortlist at awards

Finalists for Northern England’s inaugural Women’s Awards have been announced after nominations have come pouring in from across the country.

Frances Day of Bird Board Ltd, Halifax has been shortlisted in the Woman of Influence category.

The elegant, black-tie awards ceremony will take place at the International Suite of Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel on Monday March 19 and is expected to be attended by hundreds of influential British women.

The awards will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of British Women including female entrepreneurs, civil servants, charity founders among other professionals, whose hard work, talent and commitment is often under-represented.

Frances has nearly 30 years’ experience in marketing and ran a marketing agency, Marketing Doctor. She is a Chartered Marketer and has worked in the retail sector, financial sector and education.

Bird Board was Founded in 2014 by Frances, to get together 12 women with a wealth of experience to take their business challenges and unpick them in a structured, non-judgemental, supportive and confidential group.

There are currently 160 members in 17 Boards.