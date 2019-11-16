Free Calderdale car parking for Christmas shoppers set to begin

Shoppers in Calderdale will be able to park for free on Saturdays in selected car parks across the borough in the run up to Christmas.

Calderdale Council is offering free parking in a number of car parks in Halifax as well as in five car parks across the towns of Brighouse, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, on Saturdays before Christmas.

There will also be free on-street parking in Halifax town centre from 3pm every Thursday from November 28 up until Christmas, to support the late night shopping.

All other parking restrictions on-street and in the car parks will remain in place during these times.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “Christmas is traditionally the busiest time of year for businesses and to encourage shoppers to enjoy a Calderdale Christmas we’re once again offering free Saturday parking in car parks across the borough.

“Free parking in selected town centre car parks will start from Saturday 16 November, giving people the chance to also enjoy the many light switch-on events and other festive treats on offer in Calderdale.”

In Halifax, free parking on Saturdays will be available in the following car parks from Saturday November 16

Crosshills car park

High Street car park

Mulcture Hall Road car park

Victoria Street car park

Free parking on Saturdays in the other towns in Calderdale will also start on Saturday 16 November and run up until Christmas in the following car parks:

· Brighouse – Parsonage Lane car park

· Hebden Bridge – Garden Street car park

· Sowerby Bridge – Tuel Lane car park

· Todmorden – Bramsche Square car park

· Elland – Timber Street car park

On-street charges remain suspended in Brighouse town centre until Monday 6 January 2020.

All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. Any car parks without a notice will be subject to normal restrictions and charges.