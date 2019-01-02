Free parking in Brighouse will be extended through to end of January

The period of free for an hour on-street parking in Brighouse town centre will be extended through to the end of January.

After listening to local businesses, Calderdale Council temporarily reintroduced a full hour of free on-street parking to help boost trade in the town before Christmas.

This will now be extended to the end of January to support businesses through the notoriously difficult post-Christmas period.

From February onwards the rate for on-street parking in the town will be a flat 20p for up to an hour, in response to concerns that the previous free half-hour was confusing and led to people actually reducing the amount of time they spent shopping in the town.

The machines and signage will be amended through January to ensure they’re ready for the February changes. Calderdale Council will then monitor the effect of the new arrangements with the Brighouse Improvement District.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “After talking to traders and listening to their concerns, we’ve agreed to make some changes to the on-street parking charges in Brighouse.

“We are extending the one hour free on-street parking offer to the end of January, as we know it can be a difficult month, particularly for the retail sector.

“In our view, a modest charge of 20p for up to an hour, from February, should end any confusion caused by the previous free half-hour period and encourage space turnover so more people can visit the great independent shops and businesses in the town centre.”

