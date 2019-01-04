Free workshops held for small businesses

Leeds Beckett University has joined forces with Halifax BID (Business Improvement District) to offer small businesses in the Halifax area a series of free workshops to boost their growth in the new year.

The workshops are led by expert trainers, many of whom run their own businesses, and are designed to share insight and vital business skills in the following areas:

○ Customer service excellence,

○ Digital skills,

○ Social media,

○ Business finance,

○ Planning for business success

Kirstie Frenneaux, Leeds Beckett University Business Centre sponsorship programme manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to take time out from their day-to-day management and review their business knowledge and skills.”

The workshops are free for all BID-levy-paying businesses and clients of the University Business Centre. Other businesses can attend at a cost of £10 per workshop of £50 for the full series of six workshops.

All sessions are held at the Business Centre at Piece Mill in Halifax and run from 4pm to 6.30pm every two weeks, beginning on Wednesday 16 January.

Visit http://expertworkshops.eventbrite.com to find out more details and to book a place on any of the workshops.