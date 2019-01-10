Freemasons grants to groups

Two Halifax organisations have been honoured with New Year grants from the Freemasons totalling £2,000.

A total of 19 organisations, from North, West and South Yorkshire have received donations ranging from £500 and £5,000 via the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s (PGM) Fund.

Every year this fund – which has been supporting community organisations since 1987 – awards grants totalling £200,000. Nominees are selected by individual Masonic Lodges with grants presented four times a year.

Those in Halifax to benefit from the latest round of grant giving are:

The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Memorial Appeal, which is seeking contributions to the target of £225,000 for a permanent memorial to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment to be erected in Halifax, has been given £1,000

Calderdale Smartmove, a charity finding vulnerable and homeless private rented accommodation in Calderdale, has been awarded £1,000 buy starter packs comprising a toaster, kettle, microwave, cutlery and food.

David S Pratt, The Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “As ever it gives me much pride to award these grants to different organisations and charities across our Province.

“They say that charity begins at home, and these recipients, who are all based within our region, have been nominated by either a local lodge or chapter.

“Thanks to the generosity of individual members, we continue to be able to administer these grants on a quarterly basis, and these 19 different organisations are having an excellent start to 2019.”

The Province of Yorkshire West Riding is based on the old West Riding, geographically ranging from Sheffield in the South to Ripon in the North and Goole in the East to Waddington in the West.

Additional information regarding the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding is available from its website https://www.wrprovince.org.uk/