Friends rally to support family of Halifax schoolgirl Ursula Keogh

Friends and the Halifax community are rallying around the family of Halifax schoolgirl Ursula Keogh after her tragic death.

An inquest was opened into the death of the 11-year-old after her body was found in Hebble Brook of Paris Gates on January 22.

The Lightcliffe Academy pupil was the daughter of Calderdale novelist Nicky Harlow, a full-time author, who lectures in creative writing for the Open University and co-hosts a radio show on Phoenix FM.

The tragic death has seen the community of Halifax and friends of the family come together to offer their support.

Barry Hunt from Sowerby Bridge, who worked with her Ursula's father, has set up a go fund page.

"So far we've raised money via a gofundme page which the local community has been very generous towards.

"We are fundraising for the family to spend on whatever they like be it a funeral, headstone or even to donate to a charity of thier choosing or start one of their own.

"We are just starting to plan any events which can help with this cause."

Fund raising events are planned at the Tesco supermarket in Sowerby Bridge with a cake stall on Saturday.

On February 10 a one day raffle will be held with all the prizes being generously donated by local businesses.

A group of car enthusiasts also came together last week in Halifax to pay their respects to the Halifax schoolgirl.

Members of the UK Custom Mods and Twisted Torque groups headed to North Bridge to lay tributes and flowers.

Ben Phillips, one of the organisers of the event, said the tragic death of the Lightcliffe Academy pupil has impacted the whole of Halifax.

"As a parent the situation hit me hard and I wanted to do something to help," said Ben. "Being part of the car groups I thought we could hold a car meeting and raise funds for the family to help with funeral costs or to help out in what ever they can."