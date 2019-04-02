From bags to riches! Calderdale slimmers raise £7,000 by donating their old clothes

Slimmers across Brighouse and Elland have raised £7,000 by donating the clothes they’ve successfully slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK.

Slimming World’s Clothes Throw event at Morrison’s in Elland brought in 230 bags of clothes, shoes, homeware and accessories, smashing last year’s result of 174 bags.

The bags will be donated to local Cancer Research UK shops as part of the national fundraising campaign.

Michelle Bancroft, team developer for the Brighouse and Elland team, said: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect. I knew my members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort – wow!

“I’m so proud of the team and the members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity, they continually blow me away!”