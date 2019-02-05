From Doctor Who to Deadpool - here are twelve of the best pictures from Hali-Con 2019
North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, was filled with comic fans and cosplayers at the weekend for this year's Hali-Con.
The event raised money for the Laura Crane Trust which specialises in teenage and young adult cancer research.The event also paid tribute to Legacy Comic shop owner, Simon Shaw who died last year. Here are 12 of the best pictures from the event:
Emily Barber-Richards, has her face painted by Ali from Paint Me Parties, at Hali-Con 2019