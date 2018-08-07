Fun day at Elland Cricket Club brings in thousands for cancer charity

A gala day at Elland Cricket Club was a big hit for Yorkshire Cancer Research on Sunday.

More than £3,000 was raised as bouncy castles and live music brought over 300 people to the event, hosted by Elland company A-Safe.

Guests Katie Hayward, Michael Midgeley and Richie Wear enjoy the sunshine.

Directors PA, Sharon Kaur said "We're definitely doing it again next year, but we want to go bigger and better".

Many local companies also donated their services.

Company directors, James and Luke Smith, would like to thank all who attended and helped raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.