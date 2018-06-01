Fun for all at Halifax Charity Gala

Fun for all the family is in store at the 2018 Halifax Charity Gala.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 9 at Manor Heath Park with floats, rides and stalls, after the annual procession through Halifax town centre.

Gates open at 11am, and it officially opens at 1pm.

The procession sets off from Eureka at 11.30am and makes its way through the town centre and onto Manor Heath Park.

Ticket prices are £1 in advance and £4 on the day. Advance tickets can be bought from the places listed on the website www.halifaxgala.org.uk.