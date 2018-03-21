Funding bid for Todmorden Town Hall improvements turned down

A bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to help pay for improvements to Todmorden Town Hall has been turned down.

The Todmorden Development Board has already earmarked £121,000 to invest in the building and this will still go ahead, despite the bid being rejected.

A partnership of Calderdale Council, Todmorden Town Council, Todmorden Information Centre and Todmorden Pride worked together on the bid, which was submitted in Autumn 2017.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press said: “Whilst we’re disappointed that our bid was unsuccessful we are still very ambitious for this unique Grade I listed building which sits in the heart of our community.

“Working with our partners we are now considering a range of options which will allow us to undertake vital improvements to revitalise and regenerate the building so that it can be preserved and enjoyed for generations to come.”

Todmorden Development Board has committed £121,000 to restore the main hall and this funding is still available for the transformation programme. The partnership can also consider revising and re-submitting a funding application to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A final decision on future investment in Todmorden Town Hall will be taken by the Todmorden Development Board in the Spring.