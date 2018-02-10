Funding boost for war memorial restoration

The repair of a war memorial in West View Park has moved a step closer after Calderdale Council agreed to fund part of its restoration.

The memorial commemorates the 73 local soldiers who fell in the Boer Wars of 1880-1 and 1899-1902.

It is estimated that the total cost of its refurbishment will be nearly £100,000, but the council has agreed to stump up around £15,000 of that for the restoration of the memorial’s plaques.

Ian Hey, from the Friends of West View Park, said: “I’m glad they’re doing something about it.

“I’m hoping the partial restoration will be done this year, followed soon by the full restoration.

“My concern is that the rest of the work will remain unfinished.

“But there are only two memorials like this in the world - one in Halifax and the other in Tazmania.

“It’s important Halifax doesn’t forget about those 73 people who made the ultimate sacrifice, but the longer we leave it and the longer it goes on, the more it will deteriorate.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “We know how important war memorials are to local people and we’ve been working with the Friends of West View Park group to look at options for the restoration of the war memorial in the park.

“The memorial is listed, meaning specialist work must be carried out under special consent. We have agreed to fund work to clean and reinstate the plaques on the memorial and are currently seeking listed building consent to allow these works to progress.”