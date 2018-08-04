Funding boost to expand fleet at MAG Laundry Equipment

A commercial laundry equipment supplier in Calderdale is set to expand its fleet of vehicles following a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

MAG Laundry Equipment, which specialises in the supply, installation and aftercare of commercial laundry equipment, has used the funding from HSBC UK to purchase six new Volkswagen vans, which will allow the business to reach a greater number of new and existing customers across the country.

MAG Laundry Equipment has also invested in new technologies to increase productivity, with all laundry equipment now wi-fi connected and remotely accessible.

Increased spending on the firm’s web presence has also helped European supplier relations, the company said.

This expansion is expected to boost the company’s turnover by 25 per cent over the coming year and create seven jobs.

Mark Dennis, director of MAG Laundry Equipment, said: “We have banked with HSBC since 2009 and have always been impressed with its level of support for small businesses. Knowing we wanted to pursue plans to expand this year, we decided to explore our financing options.

“With the support of our relationship manager Victoria Kielty and her team at HSBC UK, we were able to secure the funding needed to buy new vehicles for the business and facilitate growth.”

Victoria Kielty, HSBC UK’s relationship manager for West and South Yorkshire, said the bank was “delighted” to support the business in its attempts to fulfil its objectives.

She added: “Over the last nine years, the team at MAG Laundry Equipment has shown enormous ambition and an increasing appetite to grow its number of services.”