Funding for key flood defence projects 'may not be available for several years'

Funding for some flood schemes may not be available for several years but financial support for them is expected to be ultimately delivered.

They were highlighted among progress reports on flood alleviation schemes and flood risk reduction schemes presented to Calderdale’s Flood Recovery and Resilience Board at its quarterly meeting at Halifax Town Hall.

Luddenden Foot has been removed from group B projects as it will be delivered as part of the Mytholmroyd scheme and for six Environment Agency-led projects further investigation scopes, prices and contracts have been agreed and signed, with a Calderdale Council-led scheme at Rossendale View, Todmorden, ongoing.

But some group B schemes may not be completed until after 2021.

“Discussions with potential funding partners have been positive.

“The delivery of four schemes in Todmorden and Walsden are dependent on funding from Yorkshire Water and Network Rail which is expected to become available to support these projects as part of the next investment cycle commencing in 2021,” board members heard.

In terms of Group A projects, EA-led schemes at Copley in Halifax, Shaw Wood Road at Todmorden and Machpelah and Calderside, both Hebden Bridge, are progressing to full business case with prices and contracts being finalised.

Calderdale Council-led projects at Railes Close at Luddenden and Cottonstones, near Ripponden, are being reviewed following drafting of the schemes.

In Brighouse investigations ahead of schemes at Wellholme Park are progressing and hydraulic river modelling has been completed.

But information from Yorkshire Water is required to address surface water flooding and this has been held up due to restrictions on sharing data introduced by recent data protection legislation.

It could delay the project if not resolved soon, board members learned.

The board were also updated that a public drop-in for residents who will be affected by the first phase of flood alleviation work at Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge, which is not expected to start before early 2019, had been held and they were asked to comment on the visual aspect of two wall height options for the final design.

An outline business case for the whole Hebden Bridge scheme design is expected to be submitted later this year with public consultation scheduled for early next year.

Project team members have also attended a consultation held by National Power Grid about siting of sub-stations in Hebden Bridge.

