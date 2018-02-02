Funding joy for Beat It night club

Beat It Night, one of the region’s only night club events catering for people with learning and physical disabilities and mental health conditions, has secured £650 of funding to improve the night club experience for those with disabilities.

The Acapulco night club in Halifax or Huddersfield’s popular Camel Club might spring to mind when you think of the local clubbing scene, but Beat It Night, organised by Halifax-based Imagineer Development, fills the void for disabled people wishing to join in the local night-life.

Beat It Night is an event which was previously held on the second Thursday of every month at Rhubarb in Huddersfield, and will soon be moving to Huddersfield’s The Irish Centre.

Its Halifax counterpart is hosted at The Salvation Bar on the third Thursday of every month. Plans to use the new funding from The Greggs Foundation, secured by Imagineer Development Office Manager, Mollie to finance a photo booth, props and a printer, enabling photos to be printed instantly, promise to go down a treat with Beat It Night attendees.

Beat it Night organiser, Liz Leach said: “It is great news to hear about the new funding we have secured and the photo booth will add a brilliant and fun new dimension to our nights.”

The themed evening events sees diverse local live entertainment and musical talent perform, including bands, solo artists, dance troops, late-night DJs and gifted poets take to the stage, all while creating an environment in which people with disabilities feel safe, accepted and comfortable to socialise and make friends in. Simon Mckenzie, Manager of The Salvation Bar said: “The guys and girls at Imagineer are tremendously hardworking team players that have created a much loved and sought-after evening.”