Fundraising dinner for Duke of Wellington’s Regiment memorial

A special fundraising event will be held at The Arches, Dean Clough for The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment memorial appeal.

The regiment has commissioned a memorial to be situated in Halifax town centre to commemorate the 304 year history of the Regiment and the thousands of Yorkshiremen who served in it.

The memorial will be unveiled in May next year and designed by world-class sculptor Andrew Sinclair.

Its design features three main figures who represent soldiers from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. They are shown in communication with each other, across the centuries, thus representing the link from the formation of the Regiment to its final amalgamation. Further details included in the final memorial will reflect the service of the 76th Foot in India (the Honorary Colours), the sacrifices made during World War One, and the support provided by the families of those who served. Finally, there is also recognition of the importance of the game of rugby to the Regiment.

To date, £170,000 has been raised towards the target for the memorial of £225,000.

The fundraising event will be held on March 8 next year and will feature a champagne reception, three course dinner with wines, entertainment, an auction and a raffle.

For more details about the event, email carolinecary@gmail.com or call on 07818 090913 or go online and download a booking form at https://memorial.dwr.org.uk.