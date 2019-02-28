Fundraising event for Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Memorial

A special event will take place at The Arches in Dean Clough next Friday to raise money for the fundraising appeal for the Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Memorial Appeal.

The memorial will be unveiled at Woolshops in May and be a permanent presence for the Dukes in Halifax, which has strong historical links to the regiment.

The memorial has been designed by sculptor Andrew Sinclair.

More than £170,000 has been raised so far of the £250,000 target.

The event on March 8 will include a champagne reception, a three-course dinner, entertainment, a live auction and a raffle. It starts at 7.30pm.

For more information or to donate to the fund, email carolinecary@googlemail.com or call 01980 611211.