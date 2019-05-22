Fundraising event for Town Hall Foundation

Personal Development trainer Martin Haigh of Lattitude7 recently hosted a programme on presentation skills to support the Calais initiative of Town Hall Dental.

The event raised more than £1,000 and will help to fund a visit by the town hall team in June.

The Town Hall Foundation, the charity of Town Hall Dental, works alongside refugee crisis charity Care4Calais to operate a ‘mobile dental surgery’ to provide essential treatment for refugees without access to healthcare in Northern France.

Rachel Dilley, practice manager at Town Hall Dental and head of the Town Hall Foundation, said “We’re so grateful to Martin for offering his support, and we know the attendees hugely enjoyed the event.”