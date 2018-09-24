Funeral date for teen rugby player Harry Sykes who died on Halifax team tour

The funeral date for a teen rugby player who died on a tour to France with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy has been confirmed.

Harry Sykes, 16, was on tour with his teammates from the academy in France when tragedy struck on September 5.

The Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund has been providing support for the family.

In a statement from the fund on behalf of the family they said: "The family of Harry Sykes have announced the funeral service for Harry will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, at 3.15 pm on Monday October 1.

"This will be followed by a celebration of Harry’s life to be held at Brighouse Sports Club, the home of Brighouse Rangers Rugby League Club.

"Harry’s family wish to express their thanks to the British Consulate, the RFL Benevolent Fund, and all friends and well wishers who have supported them during this very difficult period.

"Family flowers only please. A collection will be held for the Harry Sykes Fund to assist local young Rugby League players.

"A JustGiving page has been set up by the RFL Benevolent Fund to support anyone wishing to make a contribution to the Harry Sykes Fund.

"Those that wish to wear their club shirts, any rugby shirt, or blue and white to the service will be welcome."

