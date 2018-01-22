Funeral date set for Brighouse dancer Katelyn Dawson

The funeral date of a Brighouse dancer who was killed crashed into a bust stop where she was waiting has been announced.

Katelyn Dawson was hit by a grey BMW after it “left the carriageway” on Wednesday January, 10 and collided with the teen and two other pedestrians.

She was a dancer at Caspers Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse.

Her funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Parish Church at 1pm on January 31 followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.

Books of condolence will be put out for people who knew the teenager to sign before and after the service.

An inquest opened into the death of the 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Claire Lambert, principal of the dance school in Brighouse paid tribute to the teen and said: “We are truly devastated - words can’t express the emotions and sadness the whole school has felt.

“Katelyn attended Caspers up until 2015. She was honestly such a character - funny , beautiful and especially quirky.

“She was a talented young lady and a beautiful dancer.”

Bradford Coroners’ Court heard the teenager suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and two other people caught in the collision suffered serious injuries.

Coroners’ official, Bernard Tate, told the court: “Katelyn, who was a student at Shelley College, was stood at the bus stop along with several members of the public when a grey BMW travelling in the direction of Wakefield left the carriageway on its rear side and collided into the bus stop.”

Speaking of the injuries of those involved in the incident in Huddersfield, Mr Tate said: “The driver sustained minor injuries and two other pedestrians suffered serious injuries.

“Katelyn was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with life threatening injuries and, after a initial assessment and a brief surgical procedure, she was placed in paediatric intensive care.

“Despite maximum therapy she died of her injuries at 6.15pm on Wednesday, January 10.”

Speaking at the inquest, Kirsty Gomersal, the Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire, told the court a post mortem had been carried out and she was awaiting full results.

Although the provisional cause of Katelyn’s death was multiple injuries, further investigations are been carried out.

Investigations are continuing into the crash after the 51-year-old male driver of the BMW was discharged from hospital.