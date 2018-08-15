Funeral of much loved college lecturer to take place

The funeral of a much-loved college lecturer Margaret O'Boyle will take place this week.

Mrs O’Boyle, a former lecturer in business studies, died last Saturday, aged 78, at Bradford Royal Infirmary, surrounded by members of the family.

The funeral service will be held at St Bernard RC Church, Range Lane, Halifax, at 2.30pm on Thursday August 16.

Mrs O’ Boyle, who lived at Hedge Top Lane, Northowram, Halifax, had two spells as a lecturer, the first teaching business studies at the former Percival Whitley College, Halifax.

She later moved to work at Leeds College of Building where she was still enjoying teaching in her late 70s. Friends described her as a strong and independent woman dedicated to her work but with a huge sense of fun.

The former Margaret Keenan was born in 1940, the eldest of six children. When she left school she worked for Post Office Counters and later in the pathology laboratory at the Royal Halifax Infirmary. But Mrs O’Boyle was drawn to teaching and encouraging her students to make the best of their education.

She switched careers in 1978 and went on to gain a place at Bradford University where in 1981 she achieved an upper second class honours degree in sociology. Tragically, the day after receiving the award, Mrs O’Boyle’s husband, David, was killed in a road traffic accident.

Mrs O’Boyle threw herself into her career and gained a reputation of being firm but fair. She was also heavily involved in a number of charities.

She leaves a son, Iain, a daughter, Suzanne, and grandchildren Oliver, Hannah and Harriet.