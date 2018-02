M62 traffic carnage continued this afternoon with delays expected throughout rush hour.

There are reports of delays and queuing traffic due to an earlier accident on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 Blackley New Road and J23 A640 New Hey Road.

Lanes two and three (of three) were closed until 16:05.

All traffic was held to allow Police to deal with the accident. All lanes have been re-opened.