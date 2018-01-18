Gadgets: 5 of the best Robot vacuum cleaners

We look at 5 of the best Robot vacuum cleaners

Neato Botvac WiFi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, £649.99, www.tesco.com

Let Neato’s Wi-Fi enabled robot do the vacuuming for you. With the Neato app on your smartphone, you can start, schedule, and monitor your cleaning from wherever you are. Wi-Fi Connected for Ultimate Control—Use the Neato app to clean your floors from wherever you are. Start, stop, pause, schedule, and receive notifications on the go.

Miele Scout RX1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £399.99

Miele’s Scout RX1 robot vacuum cleaner offers precision cleaning with smart navigation. Convenient and timesaving, the Scout RX1 offers effective cleaning including difficult-to-reach areas. It features a long battery charge and a slim-line design to clean as and when it suits you.

Pet Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop & Advanced Navigation, £138.98, appliancesdirect.co.uk

The electriQ robot vacuum takes away the chore of sweeping, vacuuming and even mopping, freeing up your time. Don’t lift a finger! With the included remote control you’re able to control the robo vac’s functions from the comfort of your sofa. With good traction on all common floor coverings there’s not a room in the house the robo vac can’t handle.

DYSON Robot 360eye Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Currys/PC World, £799.99, www.currys.co.uk

The Robot 360eye features Dyson’s powerful V2 digital motor, which delivers superior cleaning performance. It provides up to twice the suction of any robot vacuum cleaner for hassle-free cleaning without compromise. A 360-degree vision system ensures the Robot 360eye never misses a spot. It creates a panoramic vision of its surroundings to create a calculated cleaning pattern. The 360eye is always aware of where it has cleaned and where it has left to clean.

iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £899.95, www.johnlewis.co.uk

Introducing the iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, an ultra efficient and effective way of cleaning. The impressive Roomba 980 will seamlessly navigate around your home at the push of a button, keeping track of it’s location and recharging as needed until the job is complete. The smart iRobot HOME App allows you to control your cleaning schedule while you are on the go.