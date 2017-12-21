Gadgets: 5 of the best tablets

We look at 5 of the best tablets

neoCore N1 10.1inch Google Android Tablet PC, www.amazon.co.uk, £94.95

N1 connects fast to your Wi-Fi network and is ready to downloads games, videos and music everything on large, clear 10-inch screen.Google Play Store is pre-installed that has more than 1 million apps available for download. Enjoy virtually unlimited games and business and personal applications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E, www.johnlewis.com, £139.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E is a stylish, affordable tablet with an ergonomic design, practical camera options and a number of child-friendly functions that make it perfect for the entire family. The Tab E is just 8.5mm thin and weighs less than 500g making it a practical tablet to take on your travels. A non-slip fabric-style rear casing provides you with a secure and comfortable grip.

Apple 9.7" iPad - 32 GB, www.currys.co.uk, £339

Browse photos. Watch videos. Explore internet shopping. Or work on a presentation – all in high quality. Your Apple iPad features a Retina display for beautiful images that crackle with detail and life. Shoot great photos or record special moments in Full HD 1080p video using the 8 megapixel rear camera. You’ve got Photos and iMovie for on-board editing – or download a media editing app from the App Store.

Huawei MediaPad T3 10 Inch 16GB Tablet, www.argos.co.uk, £119.99

See the world in crisp and vivid colour with the HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10-inch IPS HD Display. This high resolution display will bring your watching experience to next level while providing for comfort, for your grip, and for your eyes. The blue-light filter and low-light display modes make sure that you don’t tire your eyes.

Acer Iconia One 8 Inch 16GB Tablet, www.argos.co.uk, £79.99

The Iconia One 8 features a bright 8 inch IPS touch screen. Its light enough to use comfortably while reading, catching up on emails during your commute or streaming catch up TV in bed. Impressive 9 hour battery life provides hours of nonstop entertainment for all the family to enjoy. Includes 16GB of built in memory and microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 128GB.